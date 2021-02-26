Different Sources Say US Has No Plans to Ever Leave Syria - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Information from different sources has suggested that the United States is not going to leave Syria at all, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, adding that Moscow intends to discuss this issue with Washington.

"We have recently heard different information from various sources, while we cannot confirm it yet, we want to ask the Americans directly if they are making a decision to never leave Syria at all, even to the point of destroying this country," Lavrov said during a press conference.

The top Russian diplomat added that the Russian and the US military officials communicate to avoid conflicts and called for the restoration of communication via diplomatic channels.

"Hopefully the new [US] administration will soon form teams for this purpose," Lavrov said,