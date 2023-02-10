UrduPoint.com

Difficult Chapter In Russian-Colombian Relations Left Behind - Russian Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Difficult Chapter in Russian-Colombian Relations Left Behind - Russian Ambassador

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russia and Colombia have overcome the difficult chapter in their bilateral relations under the previous Colombian government, as the countries are ready to develop their ties, Russian Ambassador Nikolay Tavdumadze said.

"Now we are convinced that a difficult chapter in the history of our relations is in the past. We see quite a well-balanced position of (Colombian) President Gustavo Petro on Russia's military operation in Ukraine. In particular, he has called for immediate settlement of the conflict through negotiations," the ambassador stated.

Tavdumadze added that Russian-Colombian relations under former President Ivan Duque had deteriorated, with joint projects of the two countries practically frozen as Russia faced unfriendly actions of the Colombian government.

"Using a far-fetched pretext with the help of Western secret services, the Colombian authorities declared two employees of our mission persona non grata in late 2020. In early 2021, then Defense Minister Diego Molano made accusations against Russia over interference in Colombia's internal affairs and cyberattacks," the diplomat stated.

These actions were to a large extend also inspired by the West, according to the ambassador.

In August, Petro was sworn in as the country's new president after winning the election that took place in June. Petro, who is a former guerrilla and ex-mayor of Bogota, is the first leftist leader in Colombia's modern history.

