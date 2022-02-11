'Difficult' four-way Ukraine talks to resume in March

German, Russian, Ukrainian and French representatives have agreed to meet again in March after talks in Berlin on the Ukraine crisis failed to achieve a breakthrough, the participants said on Friday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :

The "difficult talks" in the so-called four-way Normandy format late Thursday lasted more than nine hours, French and German sources close to negotiators said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters they had achieved "no results" and some diplomats "have problems with reading the very short and extremely clear" text of the 2015 Minsk peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow.

"Unfortunately the Ukrainian side is doing everything not to fulfil its commitments," Peskov added.

However, the French and German sources said all four countries remain committed to the Minsk agreement and will "continue to work with vigour on implementing it".

They have agreed to gather again in March after the next meetings of the so-called Trilateral Contact Group, which includes representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the sources said.

The Normandy format was launched in 2014 in a bid to end fighting between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in the east of the country.