Under a heavy police presence, tens of thousands of Muslims attended the first Friday prayers of Ramazan in east Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, a gathering weighed down by the war in Gaza

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Under a heavy police presence, tens of thousands of Muslims attended the first Friday prayers of Ramazan in east Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, a gathering weighed down by the war in Gaza.

Old men leaning on canes, veiled women and smartly dressed children flowed through the gates of the Israeli-annexed Old City for the midday prayer, which unfolded peacefully, though some younger men were turned away by police conducting security checks.

"It's random. They decide who they let in, who they don't let in, and you don't know why," said Amjad Ghalib, a 44-year-old carpenter from the Mount of Olives who described relief at being granted access.

"I have to be honest, we are afraid," he said, a prayer mat resting on his shoulder.

"It's the first year I see so many forces (police), and their eyes, their look... Two years ago I could argue with them, but now... they're giving us no chance."

The Al-Aqsa mosque compound is islam's third holiest site and Judaism's most sacred, known to Jews as the Temple Mount.

The site has been a flashpoint for violence during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in past years, and thousands of police officers were deployed on Friday, some of them heavily armed.

"There are so many soldiers. Wherever you go, you find them. They make it difficult," said Ezzat Khouis, a 75-year-old tour guide, referring to the police.

"Why do they do this?... This is not good for us, not good for the future, for the peace and for the people to live together."