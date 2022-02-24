UrduPoint.com

Difficult Issues Remain Unresolved, Little Time Remaining For JCPOA Deal - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Little time remains to reach a deal between the United States and Iran on a return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) due to a number of unresolved issues between the parties, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"There has been significant progress and we are close to a possible deal, but at the same time, a number of very difficult issues remain unresolved. What we know is that there is very little time remaining to reach a deal, to resolve these remaining issues, given the pace of Iran's nuclear advances," Price said during a press briefing.

However, if Iran shows seriousness of purpose during diplomatic engagements in Vienna, a deal could be reached in a matter of days, Price added.

