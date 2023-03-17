Difficult to Find Alternatives to Russian Nuclear Fuel, Technologies - EU Official

It is difficult to find an alternative to Russian fuel and technologies that are used at a number of nuclear power plants in the European Union, a senior EU official said on Friday

According to the official, due to the dependence of the nuclear industries of some member states it is very difficult to impose sanctions on Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom.