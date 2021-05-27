UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Difficult To Find Logic In West's Current Stance On Belarus - Russia's Envoy To EU

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:27 PM

Difficult to Find Logic in West's Current Stance on Belarus - Russia's Envoy to EU

It is difficult to find the logic in the current position of Western countries on Belarus after the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, Russia's permanent representative to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, told Sputnik on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) It is difficult to find the logic in the current position of Western countries on Belarus after the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, Russia's permanent representative to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The position is strange and flagrant. I think this assessment is not an exaggeration, because it is difficult to find elementary logic in the position of the Western countries - not only the European Union," Chizhov said when asked about his opinion on the EU's decisions on Belarus, including on flights.

The diplomat also said that the Ryanair incident should be discussed within the framework of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

"So what kind of trust can we talk about if conclusions [by the EU] are already drawn before the investigation started? A meeting within the framework of ICAO with the participation of the Belarusian side is scheduled for May 27. We need to talk on this stage, why are we drawing conclusions in advance? making threats and, to say it lightly, other things that are hard to understand?" Chizhov added.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus May

Recent Stories

Pakistan's exports touch $ 21 bln in last 10 month ..

24 seconds ago

Farooq boosted AJK as self supported in Hydro powe ..

25 seconds ago

India says Twitter undermining law over opposition ..

27 seconds ago

Iran sentences activist to 30 months jail, floggin ..

28 seconds ago

MRS Cell handed over to Finance Department

30 seconds ago

Estimated 52% of US Workers Support Right to Discu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.