BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) It is difficult to find the logic in the current position of Western countries on Belarus after the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, Russia's permanent representative to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The position is strange and flagrant. I think this assessment is not an exaggeration, because it is difficult to find elementary logic in the position of the Western countries - not only the European Union," Chizhov said when asked about his opinion on the EU's decisions on Belarus, including on flights.

The diplomat also said that the Ryanair incident should be discussed within the framework of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

"So what kind of trust can we talk about if conclusions [by the EU] are already drawn before the investigation started? A meeting within the framework of ICAO with the participation of the Belarusian side is scheduled for May 27. We need to talk on this stage, why are we drawing conclusions in advance? making threats and, to say it lightly, other things that are hard to understand?" Chizhov added.