Difficult to Say If Ukraine Ready to Resolve Conflict in Donbas Via Military Means - Kozak

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) It is difficult to say whether Ukraine is ready to resolve the military conflict in Donbas via military means, Russia's negotiator in the Normandy Four talks of political advisers and Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said.

"It is difficult to say whether Ukraine will try to resolve the conflict via military means," Kozak said at a press briefing.

He pointed out that Ukraine was resorting to military rhetoric during the Thursday talks in Berlin.

The Russian negotiator expressed hope that Ukraine would not unleash hostilities in Donbas.