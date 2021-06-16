UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Difficult To Say What Will Happen To Open Skies Treaty After Russia's Withdrawal- Helsinki

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 01:35 PM

Difficult to Say What Will Happen to Open Skies Treaty After Russia's Withdrawal- Helsinki

Russia's withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty will change the situation, and the parties to the agreement intend to discuss this issue, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told Sputnik

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russia's withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty will change the situation, and the parties to the agreement intend to discuss this issue, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told Sputnik.

"Finland regretted the withdrawal of both the United States and Russia from the Open Skies Treaty.

The treaty served as a key part of a treaty system that improves openness, predictability and security in the Euro-Atlantic region. Russia's withdrawal from the treaty will undoubtedly significantly change the situation, and we intend to discuss the prospects for the treaty with our European partners. It is too early at this stage to predict the conclusions of these conversations," Haavisto said.

Related Topics

Russia United States Finland From Agreement

Recent Stories

Relief items distributed among Chitral flood affec ..

50 seconds ago

Man killed, wife injures in road accident

52 seconds ago

Paris mayor hints at bid to be France's first woma ..

55 seconds ago

Farrukh condemns opposition's unparliamentary atti ..

14 minutes ago

Kremlin Ahead of Geneva Summit: Many Issues Need t ..

14 minutes ago

US Mulls Forming Permanent Naval Base in Pacific t ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.