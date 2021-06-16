Russia's withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty will change the situation, and the parties to the agreement intend to discuss this issue, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told Sputnik

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russia's withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty will change the situation, and the parties to the agreement intend to discuss this issue, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told Sputnik.

"Finland regretted the withdrawal of both the United States and Russia from the Open Skies Treaty.

The treaty served as a key part of a treaty system that improves openness, predictability and security in the Euro-Atlantic region. Russia's withdrawal from the treaty will undoubtedly significantly change the situation, and we intend to discuss the prospects for the treaty with our European partners. It is too early at this stage to predict the conclusions of these conversations," Haavisto said.