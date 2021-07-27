UrduPoint.com
Difficult To Understand Poland's Negative Attitude To Nord Stream 2 - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 39 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Difficult to Understand Poland's Negative Attitude to Nord Stream 2 - Kremlin

It is difficult to understand Poland's negative attitude towards the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 project as the pipeline is useful for the whole of Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) It is difficult to understand Poland's negative attitude towards the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 project as the pipeline is useful for the whole of Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Here you need to understand why Poland. To be honest, we find it difficult to understand such an attitude to such an important project for the whole of Europe. This project is extremely important,... it will make a significant contribution to ensuring energy security in Europe. It is close to completion," Peskov told reporters.

More Stories From World

