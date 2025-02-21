'Difficult without it': EU hopes in German leadership comeback after vote

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Germans head to the polls on Sunday in an election that has been impatiently awaited in Brussels, where many hope Berlin can swiftly return to play a driving role in EU affairs as the bloc faces a string of crises.

Already suffering from lacklustre economic growth and competitiveness, the EU has been rocked by US President Donald Trump threatening a trade war and reaching out over European leaders' heads to Russia to settle the Ukraine war.

"We are sometimes afraid of German leadership," said a European diplomat. "But it is difficult to live without it".

Incertitude in Germany has added to months of political turmoil in France, where a weakened President Emmanuel Macron in December appointed his fourth prime minister within a year.

The Franco-German engine normally credited with driving the European Union "has not been able to work" and take "major decisions" at a time where "it is more necessary than ever", said Yann Wernert, an analyst at the Jacques Delors Institute.

"We don't see much German commitment in current EU legislation," lamented another diplomat.

The vacuum has been partially filled by others.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, has been pushing for Brussels to do more to confront Russia, and Italy's Giorgia Meloni has taken the lead on migration issues.

But the absence has been felt.

"Can the EU act without Germany and France? In case of an emergency this would be possible, but it is better to act with France and Germany," said a third diplomat.