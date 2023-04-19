Difficulties With Inspections Under Grain Deal Solely Due to Kiev, UN Actions - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Difficulties with conducting inspections of ships under the grain deal arise solely to the actions of representatives of Ukraine and the UN, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"At present, the joint coordination center in Istanbul is indeed experiencing difficulties with the registration of new vessels and the conduct of inspections. They arise solely as a result of the actions of Ukrainian representatives, as well as the UN that, apparently, does not want or cannot resist them," Zakharova said in a statement.

Kiev seeks to exploit the Black Sea Grain Initiate by blatantly abusing the rules of procedure, or demanding bribes from shipowners, "for the sake of maximizing commercial profits," the diplomat added.

As a result of such actions, the share of recipients of Ukrainian food in countries in need decreased to a minimum level ” only 742,000 (2.6%) out of 28.3 million tons of exported grain, she said.

"Under these conditions, the only way to somehow restore order, a fair and transparent basis for participation in the initiative was the registration of ships, which Russian experts carry out strictly within the approved rules of procedure and their respective powers," Zakharova added.

Russia's proposal to add ships, which will then go to countries in need, as well as those that have been in line for more than one month, to the registration lists "was met with hostility" by Ukrainian representatives, the diplomat said.