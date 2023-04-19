UrduPoint.com

Difficulties With Inspections Under Grain Deal Solely Due To Kiev, UN Actions - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Difficulties With Inspections Under Grain Deal Solely Due to Kiev, UN Actions - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Difficulties with conducting inspections of ships under the grain deal arise solely to the actions of representatives of Ukraine and the UN, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"At present, the joint coordination center in Istanbul is indeed experiencing difficulties with the registration of new vessels and the conduct of inspections. They arise solely as a result of the actions of Ukrainian representatives, as well as the UN that, apparently, does not want or cannot resist them," Zakharova said in a statement.

Kiev seeks to exploit the Black Sea Grain Initiate by blatantly abusing the rules of procedure, or demanding bribes from shipowners, "for the sake of maximizing commercial profits," the diplomat added.

As a result of such actions, the share of recipients of Ukrainian food in countries in need decreased to a minimum level ” only 742,000 (2.6%) out of 28.3 million tons of exported grain, she said.

"Under these conditions, the only way to somehow restore order, a fair and transparent basis for participation in the initiative was the registration of ships, which Russian experts carry out strictly within the approved rules of procedure and their respective powers," Zakharova added.

Russia's proposal to add ships, which will then go to countries in need, as well as those that have been in line for more than one month, to the registration lists "was met with hostility" by Ukrainian representatives, the diplomat said.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Istanbul From Share Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

57 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

1 hour ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

7 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

7 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

8 hours ago
 President of UAE, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al-F ..

President of UAE, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al-Fitr greetings

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.