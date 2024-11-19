DIG Hazara inspects security arrangements at Chinese project site in Mansehra

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara region Tahir Ayub Khan accompanied by District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur Tuesday conducted a visit to the Chinese project site at Lassan Nawab to inspect ongoing security arrangements.

The DIG Hazara personally evaluated the security setup at the grid station project and held discussions with Chinese officials.

During the briefing, the officials provided insights into the project’s progress, security situation, and other key matters.

DIG Hazara instructed the police and project teams to further enhance security measures and strengthen coordination with the Chinese staff to ensure prompt assistance in case of emergencies.

Highlighting the importance of power projects for Pakistan’s development, DIG Hazara praised China’s contributions to the country’s progress.

He reaffirmed that ensuring the safety of Chinese nationals is a top priority for the Government of Pakistan and Hazara Police, emphasizing that there would be no compromise on their protection.

The DIG assured Chinese representatives of full support, a gesture that was highly appreciated. The Chinese officials expressed complete satisfaction and confidence in the security arrangements provided by Mansehra Police, lauding Hazara Police’s commitment and proactive approach to safeguarding their personnel and operations.