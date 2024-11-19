DIG Hazara Inspects Security Arrangements At Chinese Project Site In Mansehra
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MANSEHRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara region Tahir Ayub Khan accompanied by District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur Tuesday conducted a visit to the Chinese project site at Lassan Nawab to inspect ongoing security arrangements.
The DIG Hazara personally evaluated the security setup at the grid station project and held discussions with Chinese officials.
During the briefing, the officials provided insights into the project’s progress, security situation, and other key matters.
DIG Hazara instructed the police and project teams to further enhance security measures and strengthen coordination with the Chinese staff to ensure prompt assistance in case of emergencies.
Highlighting the importance of power projects for Pakistan’s development, DIG Hazara praised China’s contributions to the country’s progress.
He reaffirmed that ensuring the safety of Chinese nationals is a top priority for the Government of Pakistan and Hazara Police, emphasizing that there would be no compromise on their protection.
The DIG assured Chinese representatives of full support, a gesture that was highly appreciated. The Chinese officials expressed complete satisfaction and confidence in the security arrangements provided by Mansehra Police, lauding Hazara Police’s commitment and proactive approach to safeguarding their personnel and operations.
Recent Stories
No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: Vawda
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
More Stories From World
-
Syrian top diplomat in Iran for talks15 minutes ago
-
Hamas negotiators 'not in Doha' but political office not closed: Qatar25 minutes ago
-
Italy eliminate Swiatek's Poland to reach BJK Cup final54 minutes ago
-
Zelensky says 2025 will decide who wins Ukraine war1 hour ago
-
Spain royals visit flood epicentre after chaotic trip2 hours ago
-
Farmers descend on London to overturn inheritance tax change2 hours ago
-
UN says over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months3 hours ago
-
Vietnam targets 47-48 bln USD of textiles, garments export in 20253 hours ago
-
Three dead in S. Korea's Hyundai Motor plant accident3 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe records 70 suspected cholera cases, one death amid new outbreak3 hours ago
-
One in 8 public school students in New York City homeless last year: data3 hours ago
-
Fijian students enjoy Chinese culture at Chinese embassy3 hours ago