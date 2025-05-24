Digital ads trucks flash messages hailing Trump for easing Indo-Pak tensions, seek Kashmir solution

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A prominent Kashmir advocacy group rented digital advertising trucks in Washington to pay tribute to President Donald Triumph’s statesmanship in defusing tension between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan, and called for steps to resolve the decades-old Kashmir dispute.

“Ceasefire Without addressing Kashmir problem cannot sustain," one of the messages on the truck's electronic screens from the Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF), said.

Other messages read: “With President Trump’s Intervention Hostilities Cease: He Deserves Nobel prize for Peace”; “Kashmir Problem Requires Final Resolution: President Trump Need Your Intervention”; “Talks on Kashmir Should Ensue: President Trump Thanks for Raising the Issue”; “Kashmir Conflict Should be Heeded: Mediation of President Trump is Highly Needed”; “Kashmiris Condemn Killings and Yearn for Tranquility: President Trump Urge Parties to Exhibit Rationality”; "Pressure on India for Negotiations Should Remain”; “Kashmir Problem Can Lead to Annihilation: World Demands President Trump’s Mediation”; “When Kashmir becomes nuclear flash point, it is no longer a bilateral issue but an international one.”

Dr. Ghulam N. Mir, President, World Kashmir Awareness Forum and Chairman, Kashmiri Diaspora Coalition (KDC) said that 77 years of often bloody wars between two nuclear powers with burgeoning mostly impoverished populations, brought India and Pakistan to the brink of a nuclear war only a week ago—All that because of the Indian occupation of Kashmir and Kashmiris’ unrelenting struggle for freedom.

The United States, he said, historically taken a principled stand to support the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination and President Trump has become the latest champion of that cause.

Dr. Imtiaz Khan, a Kashmiri American scholar, said that the current fracas between India and Pakistan, although paused, has not altogether terminated. "If it was not for timely intervention by President Trump, the danger of full-fledged war between the two nuclear armed neighbours with catastrophic outcomes for the half of the world population could not be ruled out. "It is very fortunate that we have Donald Trump as President of United States, a person with exemplary sagacity and nature to deal with intricate international problems with poise and aplomb.

“It should be noted that jingoism and saber rattling by India is increasing every day and nightmarish situation can come true very soon unless utmost attention is paid to this issue," Dr Khan added.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Chairman, World Forum for Peace and Justice, appreciated the efforts of President Trump in preventing the conflict between India & Pakistan - by brokering the timely ceasefire. "Without his statesmanship millions of people would have been devoured by war and coming generations would have suffered from the consequences of nuclear holocaust."

Dr. Fai added that the people of Kashmir have lofty expectations from President Trump. "It is their firm conviction that his sagacious leadership, astute approach to world problems, unwavering commitment to peace and protracted problem of Kashmir will find a just, amicable, and equitable resolutions.

"The resolution of the Kashmir dispute will bring unparalleled honour to the one who help to achieve it. That honor could be yours, Mr. President."

Sardar Zarif Khan, Advisor to the President of Azad Kashmir, said that the recent conflict between India and Pakistan, though short-lived, highlighted the ongoing tensions between the two nations, particularly over Kashmir. However, the intervention of President Trump is a significant step towards de-escalation and peace in the region. "We hope this ceasefire will pave the way for lasting dialogue and improved relations."

Sardar Zubair Khan, representative of Voice of Justice in Kashmir said that Kashmiri American community need to show our appreciation for the incredible leadership role shown by President Trump.

Sardar Shoaib Irshad, General Secretary, Kashmir American Welfare Association (KAWA,) said the recent escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, brought the two neighboring countries to the brink of nuclear catastrophe. However, President Trump’s mediation offer renews focus on Kashmir after India-Pakistan clash risked broader war.

Raja Liaqat Kayani, President of the Kashmir House, Washington, said that it was the ceasefire that ultimately saved the region from a nuclear catastrophe. "It's time to rally our collective thanks and gratitude for President Trump’s willingness to mediate."