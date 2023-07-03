Digital Analogue of State Automated System to Be Ready for Russian Election in 2024 - CEC

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) A digital analogue of the state automated system dubbed "Elections," which is completely autonomous from the internet, will be ready for the presidential election in Russia in 2024, Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said on Monday.

"By the time of the presidential election, we will have a digital analogue of our Elections ...

the state automated system, ready. Of course, its main advantage, which makes it invulnerable just like the current .... system, is that it will be completely autonomous from the internet, the global system," Pamfilova said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Additionally, the CEC head said that if the situation in new regions deteriorates, then the commission has the right to postpone elections there.