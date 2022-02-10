UrduPoint.com

Digital Auction Raises Nearly $53Mln In Crypto Funds For Assange's Defense

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Digital Auction Raises Nearly $53Mln in Crypto Funds for Assange's Defense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) An online auction of digital art held by a crypto artist in collaboration with beleaguered WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange raised almost $53 million in digital tokens on Wednesday.

The auction of Censored, a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by an anonymous creator who goes under the alias of Pak, was won by AssangeDAO, a solidarity network of Assange's supporters seeking his release from a British prison.

"Winning bid in Julian Assange-PAK NFT auction of 16,593 ETH (US $52.85m) - all funds will go to aid the defense of the WikiLeaks founder and publisher facing a 175 year sentence if extradited for revealing war crimes," WikiLeaks tweeted.

An NFT is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger called a blockchain to certify the ownership of anything digital. The centerpiece of Censored is a digital clock counting days the 50-year-old Australian whistleblower has spent behind bars.

The United States won an appeal of a British court ruling in December that barred Assange's extradition to the country where he is wanted on espionage and hacking-related charges for disclosing US war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq. Assange's lawyers will next ask the top British court to block his extradition.

More Stories From World

