Digital Cockpit Upgrades For US Black Hawk Choppers Pass Initial Tests - Northrop Grumman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:53 PM

Digital Cockpit Upgrades for US Black Hawk Choppers Pass Initial Tests - Northrop Grumman

Newly developed digital controls recently installed on US Black Hawk helicopters recently completed an initial round of operational tests, clearing a significant milestone toward beginning full-rate projection of enhanced cockpit gauges that will help extend lives of the workhorse aircraft for decades, Northrop Grumman said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Newly developed digital controls recently installed on US Black Hawk helicopters recently completed an initial round of operational tests, clearing a significant milestone toward beginning full-rate projection of enhanced cockpit gauges that will help extend lives of the workhorse aircraft for decades, Northrop Grumman said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Northrop Grumman's scalable, fully integrated avionics system will ensure the legacy Black Hawk fleet remains at the forefront of combat capability for decades to come," Northrop Grumman Vice President for Navigation and Targeting James Conroy said in the release.

"It is designed with a secure, open architecture that provides greater mission flexibility and a rapid upgrade path."

The Black Hawk is the US Army's front-line helicopter used to move troops and as an air ambulance to evacuate injured soldiers. More than 4,000 choppers are now in use by the United States and 28 other nations, according to the aircraft's manufacturer, Lockheed Martin.

