KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Malaysian digital economy grew 6.9 percent year-on-year to 267.7 billion Ringgit (about 63.82 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2018, according to official data Wednesday.

Malaysian Statistics Department said in a statement that the contribution of digital economy to national economy was 18.5 percent, comprising of 12.

6 percent of gross value added of information and communication technology (ICT) industry, and 5.9 percent of e-commerce for non ICT industries.

The overall growth rate of digital economy in 2018, however, was lower than the rate of 9.8 percent in 2017.

In 2018, gross value added of ICT increased 6.1 percent year-on-year to 182.4 billion ringgit, with ICT services industry dominated a share of 43.2 percent.