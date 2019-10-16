UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Digital Economy Contributes 18.5 Pct To Malaysia's Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 05:01 PM

Digital economy contributes 18.5 pct to Malaysia's economy

Malaysian digital economy grew 6.9 percent year-on-year to 267.7 billion ringgit (about 63.82 billion U.S. dollars) in 2018, according to official data Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Malaysian digital economy grew 6.9 percent year-on-year to 267.7 billion Ringgit (about 63.82 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2018, according to official data Wednesday.

Malaysian Statistics Department said in a statement that the contribution of digital economy to national economy was 18.5 percent, comprising of 12.

6 percent of gross value added of information and communication technology (ICT) industry, and 5.9 percent of e-commerce for non ICT industries.

The overall growth rate of digital economy in 2018, however, was lower than the rate of 9.8 percent in 2017.

In 2018, gross value added of ICT increased 6.1 percent year-on-year to 182.4 billion ringgit, with ICT services industry dominated a share of 43.2 percent.

Related Topics

Technology 2017 2018 Industry Share Billion

Recent Stories

A young AIDS patient dies in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago

Ishaq Dar sells out 15 properties: Court told

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister (PM) Mega Sports girls competition ..

3 minutes ago

IMF cuts growth target further for Philippines in ..

3 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago

Karachi police arrest 185 suspects

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.