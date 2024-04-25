Digital Economy Contributes 8.4 Pct To Philippine Economy In 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 12:10 PM
MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The digital economy amounted to 2.05 trillion pesos (35.396 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2023, contributing 8.4 percent to the country's gross domestic product (GDP), the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Thursday.
"This resulted in a 7.7 percent growth from the 1.90 trillion pesos (32.8 billion dollars) gross value added of the digital economy in 2022," the agency said.
The digital economy comprises digital transactions covering digital-enabling infrastructure, e-commerce, digital media/content, and government digital services.
The government digital service is a newly added component to support the government services directly supporting the digital economy.
Of the digital subcomponents, digital-enabling infrastructure comprises the bulk of the digital economy, amounting to 1.70 trillion pesos (29.36 billion dollars). The top three biggest shares under this component come from telecommunication services, professional and business services, and computer, electronic and optical products, with 32.9 percent, 30.1 percent, and 17.1 percent shares in the digital economy, respectively.
Recent Stories
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE
Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update
Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros
More Stories From World
-
Myanmar to hold 59th gems emporium next month55 seconds ago
-
China committed to supporting Zimbabwe's innovation-driven development1 minute ago
-
Starfish control program improving health of Australia's Great Barrier Reef: report1 minute ago
-
Pakistan calls for addressing development changes at a key UN meeting11 minutes ago
-
Advanced 5G base station launched in Mt. Qomolangma11 minutes ago
-
Cambodia on right track to achieving malaria-free goal by 2025: PM11 minutes ago
-
Endrick sparks Palmeiras comeback in Copa Libertadores11 minutes ago
-
Hyundai Motor's operating profit falls 2.3 pct in Q111 minutes ago
-
The Myanmar 'water brothers' salvaging shipwrecks on the tide21 minutes ago
-
Togo's legislative elections: What is at stake?31 minutes ago
-
US Supreme Court to hear Trump immunity claim51 minutes ago
-
Blinken calls for US, China to manage differences 'responsibly'1 hour ago