UrduPoint.com

Digital Exhibition Endeavors To Bring Silk Road History To Life

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 01:09 PM

Digital exhibition endeavors to bring Silk Road history to life

A digital exhibition platform has been set up in Dunhuang, a city along the Silk Road in northwest China's Gansu Province, showcasing the country's 40 world heritage sites and cultural relics along the Silk Road, the Dunhuang Academy said Friday

LANZHOU, Nov. 19 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) --:A digital exhibition platform has been set up in Dunhuang, a city along the Silk Road in northwest China's Gansu Province, showcasing the country's 40 world heritage sites and cultural relics along the Silk Road, the Dunhuang Academy said Friday.

The online platform, operated by the academy, offers the public a glimpse of 27 world cultural heritage sites and 13 key cultural relic sites under state protection in Shaanxi, Gansu, Xinjiang and Henan.

Popular historical sites viewable on the platform include the terra-cotta warriors, Mogao Grottoes and Kizil Grottoes, said Wu Jian, director of the academy's conservation and research department.

"This platform is a new endeavor to protect and promote traditional culture, and bring the cultural relics back to life virtually," said Wu.

Related Topics

World China Jian Dunhuang Silk Road

Recent Stories

PakVsBan: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bat firs ..

PakVsBan: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bat first

14 minutes ago
 Two gunned down over domestic issues

Two gunned down over domestic issues

57 seconds ago
 World Manufacturing Convention kicks off in China' ..

World Manufacturing Convention kicks off in China's Anhui

1 minute ago
 Ghana grants 150,000 USD on Tokyo Olympic Games te ..

Ghana grants 150,000 USD on Tokyo Olympic Games team

1 minute ago
 Malala Yousafzai, Asser Malik celebrate marriage a ..

Malala Yousafzai, Asser Malik celebrate marriage at Feya Knightsbridge

29 minutes ago
 Protection of minorities rights government's top p ..

Protection of minorities rights government's top priority: Farrukh

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.