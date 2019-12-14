UrduPoint.com
Digital Trade, Cyber Intrusions To Be Part Of US-China Phase 2 Trade Talks - Official

Sat 14th December 2019 | 01:30 AM

Digital Trade, Cyber Intrusions to Be Part of US-China Phase 2 Trade Talks - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Varied issues from digital trade to cross border data sharing and cyber intrusions will be addressed by the Phase Two trade agreement negotiations between the United States and China, a senior US administration official told Sputnik on Friday.

"There are a number of issues that we could address moving forward. You know, I mentioned the localization of cross border data transfer," the official said. "There are issues related to subsidies and some disciplines that could be likely areas that we would want to address - and cyber intrusions as well."

The official also said issues related to digital trade will be addressed in the future negotiations as well.

