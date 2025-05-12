Open Menu

"Dil Se Pakistan Fundraiser To Support Children Battling Thalassemia Held In Beijing

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 03:40 PM

"Dil Se Pakistan Fundraiser to support children battling Thalassemia held in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing, in collaboration with the Pakistan Women's Association of Beijing (PWAB), organized a fundraising event titled Dil Se Pakistan at the Embassy premises today.

Spearheaded by Marium Mahmood, spouse of Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, the event brought together members of the diplomatic community, Chinese friends, and generous donors to raise funds in support of children suffering from Thalassemia-a life-threatening genetic blood disorder that requires ongoing treatment.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi underlined the significance of the event as a noble cause for supporting the large number of children suffering from Thalassemia.

He appreciated PWAB for the dedicated efforts, and honored the donors for their generous contributions. He also expressed appreciation for the audience comprising of cross-section of Chinese community and the diplomatic corps for becoming a part of this event, CEN reported.

Long Yuxiang, Executive Chairman of China International Cultural Communication Center, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to friends from all walks of life for their long-standing support to the China-Pakistan friendship and for coming forward for the noble cause.

Mr. Henry Man Hin Chan, General Manager of Harvest Epoch Strategic (International) Investment Limited announced a donation of 200,000 RMB to the Pakistan Thalassemia Welfare Society.

APP/asg

