Dimitrov cruises into Paris Masters quarter-finals

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Grigor Dimitrov eased into the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters on Thursday with a straightforward 6-2, 6-2 victory over Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

Dimitrov, the world number 17, showed little sign of the effects of his three-hour win against third seed Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday as he dispatched Bublik in just over an hour.

The 32-year-old Bulgarian reached the semi-finals of the Masters 1000 event in Shanghai in October.

He will face either Hubert Hurkacz, the world number 11 from Poland, or Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo in the last eight in the French capital.

It will be the first time since 2019 that Dimitrov has reached the quarter-finals in the Paris indoor event. That year he was beaten in the semi-finals by eventual winner Novak Djokovic.

Andrey Rublev also moved into the last eight, beating Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-3.

The Russian has already qualified for the ATP Finals in Turin later this month.

