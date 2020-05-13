Din Group of Companies donates Rs 10 mln for PM Corona Relief Fund

Din Group of Companies on Wednesday donated Rs 10 million to Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Din Group of Companies on Wednesday donated Rs 10 million to Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund.

Executive Directors of Din Group Shaikh Muhammad Naveed and Faisal Jawed in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan presented him the donation cheque.

Vice Chairman Lahore Development Authority SM Imran was also present.