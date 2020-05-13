Din Group Of Companies Donates Rs 10 Mln For PM Corona Relief Fund
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Din Group of Companies on Wednesday donated Rs 10 million to Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund.
Executive Directors of Din Group Shaikh Muhammad Naveed and Faisal Jawed in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan presented him the donation cheque.
Vice Chairman Lahore Development Authority SM Imran was also present.