UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dinner For Official Guests On Greece's 200th Independence Day To Be Lenten - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 09:09 PM

Dinner for Official Guests on Greece's 200th Independence Day to Be Lenten - Reports

The menu for official guests at the 200th Independence Day dinner on Thursday is set to have only Lenten food, in line with lent, local media reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The menu for official guests at the 200th Independence Day dinner on Thursday is set to have only Lenten food, in line with lent, local media reports.

According to the Greek newspaper Proto Thema, most meals will be made of fish to observe the Christian religious tradition of fasting before Easter.

The dinner will be prepared by chef Lefteris Lazarou, the first Greek who received a Michelin star.

The main meal will be fillet of John Dory fish with root vegetable puree and Cretan cherry tomatoes.

As part of two-day celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the 1821 Revolution, which gave Greece independence from the ailing Ottoman Empire, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis invited leaders and representatives of countries that played a key role in supporting Greeks' fighting for their independence: Russia, France and the UK. Russia will be represented at the celebration by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia France Independence United Kingdom Greece Christian Media From Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Three members of family killed in road mishap

1 minute ago

Chief Minister announces development projects in S ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Crown Prince mourns death of Hamdan bin Ra ..

26 minutes ago

Reforms in institutions, top priority of PTI mani ..

1 minute ago

Earthquake in China's Xinjiang Kills 3 - Reports

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 24 Mar 2021

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.