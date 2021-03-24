The menu for official guests at the 200th Independence Day dinner on Thursday is set to have only Lenten food, in line with lent, local media reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The menu for official guests at the 200th Independence Day dinner on Thursday is set to have only Lenten food, in line with lent, local media reports.

According to the Greek newspaper Proto Thema, most meals will be made of fish to observe the Christian religious tradition of fasting before Easter.

The dinner will be prepared by chef Lefteris Lazarou, the first Greek who received a Michelin star.

The main meal will be fillet of John Dory fish with root vegetable puree and Cretan cherry tomatoes.

As part of two-day celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the 1821 Revolution, which gave Greece independence from the ailing Ottoman Empire, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis invited leaders and representatives of countries that played a key role in supporting Greeks' fighting for their independence: Russia, France and the UK. Russia will be represented at the celebration by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.