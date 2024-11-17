Dinosaur Skeleton Fetches 6 Million Euros In Paris Sale
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 09:10 AM
DampierreenYvelines, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The skeleton of a 22-metre-long dinosaur (70 feet) fetched six million Euros ($6.4 million) Saturday, AFP learned from auction houses Collin du Bocage and Barbarossa.
An anonymous collector snapped up the vegetarian apatosaurus, which was dug up in the United States, for 4.7 million euros rising to 6 million including costs.
The buyer pledged to allow it to be displayed in a museum.
"We are happy that the buyer intends to lend it to an institution," said Olivier Collin du Bocage.
The skeleton of the giant herbivore is made up of 75 to 80 percent of the original bones and is roughly 150 million years old.
Auctioneers Barbarossa said on its website that it was "the biggest dinosaur ever sold at auction worldwide".
Once escavated, the remains were sent to France for two years' of restoration work at the Paleomoove Laboratory in Luberon, southeast France.
The giant creature's skeleton, which weighed around twenty tonnes during its lifetime, spent the summer in the orangerie of Dampierre-en-Yvelines, a chateau some 50 kilometres (30 miles) southwest of Paris, where the sale took place.
The remains of the apatosaurus, nicknamed Vulcan, were discovered in 2018 in Wyoming, the United States, where the law allows individuals to acquire concessions in the hope of excavating prehistoric bones.
Excavations took place between 2019 and 2021, financed by a French investor. The fossil, which includes 300 bones, was then shipped to France to be restored.
Its presale value at auction had been estimated at between three and five million euros.
Under the contract of sale the future owner undertakes to give paleontologists access to the dinosaur to study it.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Dominant Sinner cruises into ATP Finals title decider with Fritz6 minutes ago
-
New York auction records expected for a Magritte... and a banana6 minutes ago
-
Dominant Sinner cruises into ATP Finals title decider with Fritz16 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results16 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Finals results - collated7 hours ago
-
Italy's Donnarumma thankful for Mbappe absence in France showdown8 hours ago
-
Kolbe at the double as South Africa beat England 29-208 hours ago
-
Fritz reaches ATP Finals title decider with Sampras mark in sight8 hours ago
-
Italy beat Japan to reach BJK Cup semi-finals9 hours ago
-
Graham equals record as nine-try Scotland see off tenacious Portugal9 hours ago
-
Protesters hold pro-Palestinian march in Rio ahead of G2010 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Finals results10 hours ago