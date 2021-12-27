UrduPoint.com

Diplomacy Remains Priority In Normalizing Security Issues - Russian Foreign Ministry

Diplomacy Remains Priority in Normalizing Security Issues - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Diplomacy is the priority on normalization of contemporary situation in the sphere of security, but scenarios of further development of the situation are possible, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister has said.

"If we cannot do it (through diplomacy), then open questions will emerge: what are further steps and what should we do. We are against escalation, we are against conflicts, we do not draw lines in the sand, just the logic itself leads us to that we are not ready to make a peace with current situation," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine, published on Monday.

