Open Menu

Diplomacy The 'only Way' To End Israel-Hezbollah Clashes: US Envoy

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 10:58 PM

Diplomacy the 'only way' to end Israel-Hezbollah clashes: US envoy

A US envoy said Monday that a diplomatic solution was key to ending nearly five months of intensifying hostilities between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel after the eruption of the war in Gaza

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A US envoy said Monday that a diplomatic solution was key to ending nearly five months of intensifying hostilities between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel after the eruption of the war in Gaza.

Israel and the Hezbollah movement have been exchanging near-daily fire since October, raising fears all-out conflict could spread across the region.

"A diplomatic solution is the only way to end the current hostilities" and achieve "a lasting fair security arrangement between Lebanon and Israel", Washington's envoy Amos Hochstein told reporters in Beirut, adding that "a temporary ceasefire is not enough".

"A limited war is not containable," he said after meeting with parliament speaker Nabih Berri, a Hezbollah ally.

Security along the Blue Line, demarcated by the United Nations in 2000 after Israeli troops pulled out of southern Lebanon, "has to change in order to guarantee everyone's security", he added.

Hochstein was set to hold talks with other senior officials including Prime Minister Najib Mikati in a push to halt violence along the border with Israel.

His visit came as Israeli medics said a missile from Lebanon killed a foreign worker near the border and wounded at least seven others, the latest casualties in months of escalating clashes.

Finding a diplomatic solution "is not just an American effort", Hochstein said, adding that Washington was working with "global partners.

.. to advance opportunities for prosperity and stability in Lebanon".

He said there would be international support for Lebanon including its economy and military "but this can only start when we can reach a way forward".

Hezbollah's deputy chief Naim Qassem earlier Monday reiterated that the group, which says it is acting in support of Gazans and Hamas, would stop its attacks on Israel once the Gaza offensive ends.

"Stop the assault on Gaza and war will end in the region," Qassem said of Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

Hochstein said the US was working "tirelessly" for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

But Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said there will be no let-up in Israeli action against Hezbollah even if a Gaza ceasefire is secured.

During a January visit, Hochstein had said both Lebanon and Israel "prefer" a diplomatic path to end hostilities.

The cross-border fighting has displaced tens of thousands on both sides and has killed at least 296 people in Lebanon, most of them Hezbollah fighters but also including 46 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

In Israel, at least 10 soldiers and seven civilians have been killed.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Defence Minister United Nations Israel Washington Parliament Gaza Visit Berri Amos Beirut Lebanon January October Border From

Recent Stories

FTO committed to address complaints of taxpayers: ..

FTO committed to address complaints of taxpayers: Asif

7 minutes ago
 Murder convict sentenced to death

Murder convict sentenced to death

7 minutes ago
 WAPDA wins 20th Mens’ National Classic Power-lif ..

WAPDA wins 20th Mens’ National Classic Power-lifting, Bench Press Championship

7 minutes ago
 Workshop to determine NAP for Health Protection 20 ..

Workshop to determine NAP for Health Protection 2024-28 starts

7 minutes ago
 DC Jhang for action against illegal parking, encro ..

DC Jhang for action against illegal parking, encroachments

7 minutes ago
 Gaza war could ignite broader Mideast crisis: UN r ..

Gaza war could ignite broader Mideast crisis: UN rights chief warns

7 minutes ago
Iran announces 41% turnout in parliamentary electi ..

Iran announces 41% turnout in parliamentary elections

7 minutes ago
 Dr. Maleeha Lodhi’s book unveiled at ISSI

Dr. Maleeha Lodhi’s book unveiled at ISSI

7 minutes ago
 Govt committed to ensure TB-free Pakistan

Govt committed to ensure TB-free Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Fed Tax Ombudsman sets target to address 12,000 co ..

Fed Tax Ombudsman sets target to address 12,000 complaints in ongoing fiscal yea ..

42 minutes ago
 ECP lifts ban on official transfers, postings

ECP lifts ban on official transfers, postings

42 minutes ago
 PANAH organizes symposium on “Healthy diet polic ..

PANAH organizes symposium on “Healthy diet policies to prevent obesity”

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World