(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian Foreign Ministry asks the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, to pass a bill on Russia's withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, since there are no signals indicating Washington's readiness to revive the deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry asks the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, to pass a bill on Russia's withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, since there are no signals indicating Washington's readiness to revive the deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

After Joe Biden became the US president, hopes arose that Washington could review its stand on the Open Skies Treaty, the Russian diplomat recalled.

"Taking this into consideration, we officially made it clear that if the matter is resolved constructively, Russia could consider the possibility of remaining in the Open Skies Treaty.

Unfortunately, as of now, we have not received a clear answer from the United States ... The situation does not inspire optimism. We see no reason to review our policy. Therefore, taking into consideration the need to protect Russia's security interests and the need to balance our interests in terms of European security, we ask you, dear State Duma lawmakers, to pass a relevant bill," Ryabkov told lawmakers.