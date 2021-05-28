MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Russia's security will be ensured in the most reliable way even without its participation in the Open Skies Treaty on surveillance flights, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Friday.

Washington notified Moscow of its intent not to rejoin the treaty ahead of the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for June 16 in Geneva. On June 2, the upper chamber of the Russian parliament will discuss the bill on Open Skies Treaty denunciation.

"Before submitting the bill [on deal denunciation] to the Federal Assembly [Russia's parliament], an in-depth study of all aspects was carried out at the level of departments. Not a single department of the Russian Federation that is in charge of an aspect of ensuring our security would have ever supported the bill if it was not 100 percent confident that even without our participation in the Open Skies Treaty, the country's security interests will be ensured in the most reliable way," Ryabkov said.