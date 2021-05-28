UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Diplomat Assures Russia's Security Will Be Guaranteed Even Without Open Skies Treaty

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 11:50 AM

Diplomat Assures Russia's Security Will Be Guaranteed Even Without Open Skies Treaty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Russia's security will be ensured in the most reliable way even without its participation in the Open Skies Treaty on surveillance flights, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Friday.

Washington notified Moscow of its intent not to rejoin the treaty ahead of the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for June 16 in Geneva. On June 2, the upper chamber of the Russian parliament will discuss the bill on Open Skies Treaty denunciation.

"Before submitting the bill [on deal denunciation] to the Federal Assembly [Russia's parliament], an in-depth study of all aspects was carried out at the level of departments. Not a single department of the Russian Federation that is in charge of an aspect of ensuring our security would have ever supported the bill if it was not 100 percent confident that even without our participation in the Open Skies Treaty, the country's security interests will be ensured in the most reliable way," Ryabkov said.

Related Topics

Assembly Moscow Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Geneva Chamber June All

Recent Stories

Dubai Police receives delegation from Internal Aff ..

36 minutes ago

Brainchild launches 2nd party data hub through pre ..

54 minutes ago

Cracks appear in PML-N over party leadership: Sour ..

54 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Special Economic Zone under CPEC ..

1 hour ago

Covid-19 claims 67 more lives during last 24 hours ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.