London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) From showing solidarity with Volodymyr Zelensky to inviting US President Donald Trump for an historic state visit, Britain's diplomatic drive over Ukraine has a surprising pivotal figure: King Charles III.

The UK head of state may be politically neutral, but that has not stopped the Labour government from calling upon him three times in recent days to aid international diplomacy efforts.

Charles helped smooth Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to the White House last week before separately welcoming Zelensky and Canadian leader Justin Trudeau to his country retreat in Norfolk.

"It's slightly unusual, but I think it's a very good use of the royals," professor Pauline Maclaran at Royal Holloway University of London said of the flurry of meetings.

"Their big asset is this soft power that they can provide, and I think it was much needed at this time," the royal expert told AFP.

The 76-year-old monarch appears all-too-happy to play his part, as Britain's diplomatic blitz over Ukraine sees it emerge from the wilderness of the post-Brexit years to take its place again on the world stage.

"It has been six days of royal diplomacy at its most delicate, deliberate and nuanced," a royal source briefed UK media on Monday.

The source added that Charles "is very conscious of his responsibility globally, regionally and nationally -- and passionately engaged in all the detail".

"As a global statesman and a head of state for both the UK and Canada, the king's role is highly significant, and his majesty is determined to play his part, within appropriate parameters," the source added.