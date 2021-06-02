Diplomat on Putin-Biden Summit: Mutual Understanding Is More Important Than Agreements

Commenting on the possible results of the negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said it was important to secure mutual understanding, while agreements in the strict sense of this word are not on the agenda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Commenting on the possible results of the negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said it was important to secure mutual understanding, while agreements in the strict sense of this word are not on the agenda.

"This is not about agreements in the strict sense of the word ... Agreements cannot be concluded and signed without a formalized negotiations process. A decision... by the Federal executive authorities is required, which submit coordinated proposals to the government or even to the president for consideration.

This will not happen," Ryabkov said in an interview with Russia's online newspaper Lenta.ru.

At the same time, countries can find solutions in formats that they consider "comfortable and appropriate," the diplomat emphasized.

"What exactly can be formalized is not really important. It is important for the leaders of our countries to reach mutual understanding on some key issues," Ryabkov concluded.