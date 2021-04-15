UrduPoint.com
Diplomat Reaffirms Russia's Readiness To Cooperate With US On Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:10 PM

Diplomat Reaffirms Russia's Readiness to Cooperate With US on Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Russia is ready to cooperate with the United States on the Afghan crisis settlement but it will be guided by the interests of its national security, presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on US President Joe Biden's call on Russia, China, Turkey, India and Pakistan to "do more" to support Afghanistan.

"Of course, we are ready. But we are ready to work in the interests of Russia's national security and regional interests," Kabulov said.

Moscow is not "so much meticulous" about Biden's statement, the diplomat added.

"Russia's merits are appreciated all over the world, including in Afghanistan, anyway," Kabulov noted.

