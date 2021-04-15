MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Russia is ready to cooperate with the United States on the Afghan crisis settlement but it will be guided by the interests of its national security, presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on US President Joe Biden's call on Russia, China, Turkey, India and Pakistan to "do more" to support Afghanistan.

"Of course, we are ready. But we are ready to work in the interests of Russia's national security and regional interests," Kabulov said.

Moscow is not "so much meticulous" about Biden's statement, the diplomat added.

"Russia's merits are appreciated all over the world, including in Afghanistan, anyway," Kabulov noted.