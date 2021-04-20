UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Diplomat Stresses Moscow Imposed No Trade Restrictions After Limiting Kerch Strait Passage

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 02:52 PM

Diplomat Stresses Moscow Imposed No Trade Restrictions After Limiting Kerch Strait Passage

No trade restrictions were introduced after Russia closed parts of the Black Sea for foreign navies, Russia acts in compliance with international deals, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday, after the US Department of the State slammed Russia's decision as "unprovoked escalation."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) No trade restrictions were introduced after Russia closed parts of the Black Sea for foreign navies, Russia acts in compliance with international deals, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday, after the US Department of the State slammed Russia's decision as "unprovoked escalation.

"

Ryabkov explained to reporters that Russia would limit foreign vessels passage through the Kerch Strait.

"I emphasize that no restrictions on merchant shipping and on the use of Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Azov were introduced. As for restrictions related to the areas where drills are held, this is a generally accepted international practice. We act in strict compliance with multilateral agreements and all other agreements in which Russia is a party," Ryabkov said.

Related Topics

Russia Kerch All

Recent Stories

Merkel Says Using Personal Conversations With Puti ..

2 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago

FM Qureshi to visit Iran today

2 minutes ago

DC visits fruit, vegetables market

2 minutes ago

Extreme melt reduced Greenland ice sheet storage: ..

2 minutes ago

Seoul to Join IAEA Expert Team to Ensure Fukushima ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.