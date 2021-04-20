Diplomat Stresses Moscow Imposed No Trade Restrictions After Limiting Kerch Strait Passage

No trade restrictions were introduced after Russia closed parts of the Black Sea for foreign navies, Russia acts in compliance with international deals, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday, after the US Department of the State slammed Russia's decision as "unprovoked escalation."

Ryabkov explained to reporters that Russia would limit foreign vessels passage through the Kerch Strait.

"I emphasize that no restrictions on merchant shipping and on the use of Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Azov were introduced. As for restrictions related to the areas where drills are held, this is a generally accepted international practice. We act in strict compliance with multilateral agreements and all other agreements in which Russia is a party," Ryabkov said.