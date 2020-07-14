UrduPoint.com
Diplomat Stresses Russia Does Not Deliver Arms To Libya, Does Not Violate UN Arms Embargo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Russia does not deliver weapons to Libya and does not breach the United Nations Security Council's arms embargo, Russia's charge d'affaires ad interim in the North African country, Jamshed Boltaev, told Sputnik in an interview.

"As for the weapons in Libya, we used to deliver arms before the sanctions were introduced, but we certainly do not do it now, we do not violate the embargo," Boltaev said.

It would be absolutely "pointless" for the country to breach the arms embargo, the diplomat explained.

Russia firmly refutes the United States' accusations of interfering in Libya's affairs and keeps stressing that it is interested in a peaceful solution to the long-ongoing crisis in the country, which has long been split between two rival administrations.

