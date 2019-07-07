Diplomatic Cables From UK Ambassador to US Slam Trump as 'Incompetent' - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Confidential text messages sent by the United Kingdom's ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch, back to London describe US President Donald Trump as "inept," "insecure" and "incompetent," media reported, citing a UK government official.

The cables, which were first published by the Daily Mail newspaper on Saturday, said Trump was "uniquely dysfunctional and his career could end in disgrace."

The source told CNN the memos described in the Daily Mail article were genuine.

The files span the period from 2017 to the present, and cover everything from the US president's foreign policy in the middle East to his 2020 reelection plans.

According to a memo by Darroch, Washington's policy towards Iran is incoherent and unlikely to improve "any time soon," the Daily Mail reported.

Nevertheless, the UK ambassador reportedly told Downing Street there was a "credible path" for Trump's reelection next year.