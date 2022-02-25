UrduPoint.com

Diplomatic Contacts With Russia Should Be Open, Only Negotiations Can Settle Conflict- AfD

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2022 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) All diplomatic contacts with Russia should be open, conflicts can only be resolved at the negotiating table, Tino Chrupalla, the co-chairman of Germany's right-wing AfD party, told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Kiev severed diplomatic relations with Moscow, while US President Joe Biden said that there is a "complete rupture" right now in US-Russian relations if they continue this way.

"All bilateral and multilateral diplomatic channels must be open. It is necessary to establish contact with the Russian government. The settlement of interstate conflicts can only be carried out at the negotiating table," Chrupalla said.

The politician noted that ending military clashes in Ukraine should be the priority goal of Germany these days.

"European states in the future must jointly influence warring parties. Taking into account the legitimate interests of Russian security is also in their interests," he added.

The official also called for lifting all European economic sanctions against Russia, stressing that they have not had the desired effect in the past.

"They ... harmed the German economy and population. In this regard, Nord Stream 2 remains an indispensable contribution to the security of German supplies," Chrupalla said.

