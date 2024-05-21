Diplomatic Crisis Deepens As Spain Pulls Out Argentina Envoy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:44 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A diplomatic crisis sparked by Argentina President Javier Milei calling Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife "corrupt" deepened Tuesday with the "definitive" withdrawal of Madrid's ambassador to Buenos Aires.
Spain withdrew its ambassador to Argentina at the weekend and Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said the envoy "will remain definitively in Madrid. Argentina will no longer have a Spanish ambassador."
"We did not provoke this situation, but it is the government's obligation to defend the dignity and sovereignty of Spanish institutions," Albares told a news conference following a regular weekly cabinet meeting.
"There is no precedent for a head of state coming to the capital of another country to insult its institutions and blatantly interfere in its internal affairs," he added.
Milei swiftly responded to Madrid's move, saying it was "absurd, typical of an arrogant socialist".
"This stains the international image of Spain and (shows) how arrogant they are, like believing that they are the State and that no one can tell them anything," he added during an interview with the LN+ channel.
