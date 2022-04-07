Diplomatic Intervention in Ukraine Conflict Not on 'Immediate Horizon' - US Top General

UrduPoint.com

Published April 07, 2022

A "diplomatic intervention" in Ukraine conflict is not on the immediate horizon while military activities are ongoing, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said in a congressional testimony on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) A "diplomatic intervention" in Ukraine conflict is not on the immediate horizon while military activities are ongoing, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said in a congressional testimony on Thursday.

"I think it's an open question right now, how this (conflict in Ukraine) ends. Ideally, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin decides to cease fire, stop his aggression. And there's some sort of diplomatic intervention. But right now, that doesn't look like it's on the immediate horizon," Milley told the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

Milley pointed out that a significant battle soon awaits in the southeast of Ukraine around the Donbas region, where Russia intends to amass forces and continue its special operation.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend from attacks by Ukrainian troops. In response, the United States and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, including airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

