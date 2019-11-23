(@imziishan)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The first charity exhibition in eight years with the participation of foreign embassies was held in the Syrian capital on Saturday, the Russian booth was especially popular among visitors, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The exhibition, held at the luxury Sheraton Hotel, was attended by embassies of 11 countries. The proceeds from the sale of exhibition tickets and products will go to help Syrian children.

The opening ceremony was attended by Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

At the Russian stand, visitors could purchase books and albums about Russian sights, national clothes, postcards and other souvenirs.

The Belgian embassy offered traditional waffles, chocolate and Belgian beer, the Argentinean embassy had malbec wine and matte, extremely popular among the Syrians. The diplomatic mission of Bulgaria broadcast videos of the Black Sea coast on the big screen.