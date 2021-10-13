UrduPoint.com

"Diplomatic Relations" Between U.S., Taiwan A Pipe Dream

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 04:20 PM

"Diplomatic relations" between U.S., Taiwan a pipe dream

The establishment of "diplomatic relations" between the United States and China's Taiwan is a pipe dream, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The establishment of "diplomatic relations" between the United States and China's Taiwan is a pipe dream, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said Wednesday.

Ma made the statement when commenting on a Taiwan official's remarks about establishing "diplomatic relations" with the United States by 2028.

The Taiwan question is China's internal affair and the core and most sensitive issue in Sino-U.S. relations, Ma said.

He urged the United States to abide by its commitment on issues related to Taiwan, and refrain from sending wrong signals or even giving support to "Taiwan independence" forces, so as not to further damage China-U.

S. ties and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Commenting on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's remarks on cooperation and exchanges between Japan and Taiwan, Ma reiterated China's opposition to any form of official relations between China's Taiwan region and countries that have diplomatic ties with China.

"We hope the Japanese government will abide by the principles of the four political documents between China and Japan, and properly handle issues related to Taiwan," Ma said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Independence Japan United States From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan efforts for China-Pakistan industria ..

PM Imran Khan efforts for China-Pakistan industrial cooperation commendable: Chi ..

2 seconds ago
 U.S. House approves short-term debt limit increase ..

U.S. House approves short-term debt limit increase to avert default

4 seconds ago
 Police launches search operations in RA bazaar are ..

Police launches search operations in RA bazaar areas

2 minutes ago
 World Cup berth completes 'almost perfect' year fo ..

World Cup berth completes 'almost perfect' year for Denmark

2 minutes ago
 Minsk Court Rejects Complaint Against Detention of ..

Minsk Court Rejects Complaint Against Detention of Komsomolskaya Pravda Reporter ..

2 minutes ago
 California's Alisal Fire burns more than 13,000 ac ..

California's Alisal Fire burns more than 13,000 acres

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.