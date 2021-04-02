UrduPoint.com
Diplomatic Source Confirms US Will Not Take Part In JCPOA In-Person Talks In Vienna

Fri 02nd April 2021 | 06:00 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The United States will not take part in the upcoming in-person meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, since it is not a participant of the nuclear deal, a diplomatic source in the Austrian capital told Sputnik on Friday.

The Joint Commission of the JCPOA will convene for talks in Vienna on April 6 at the level of political directors.

Tehran said earlier in the day that Washington would not participate.

"This was not discussed directly today. Indeed, since the US is not currently a JCPOA participant, it cannot be present at the meeting, especially given that Iranians do not want it," the source said.

"[US] experts are quite likely to come and stay somewhere nearby, but I do not have precise information so far. As of now, Iranians strongly oppose communication with Americans," the source added.

