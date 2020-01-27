UrduPoint.com
Diplomatic Source Sheds Light On Composition Of Libyan Military Committee

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 09:08 PM

The Libyan military committee, due to meet on January 28 in Geneva, includes the chief of staff of the Navy and commanders of western and southern regions as representatives of the Libyan National Army, and commanders, a field leader and an Interior Ministry official, among others, representing the Government of National Accord, Sputnik learned from a diplomatic source

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The Libyan military committee, due to meet on January 28 in Geneva, includes the chief of staff of the Navy and commanders of western and southern regions as representatives of the Libyan National Army, and commanders, a field leader and an Interior Ministry official, among others, representing the Government of National Accord, Sputnik learned from a diplomatic source.

In total, the committee includes 10 people, five from each side. The exact venue of the meeting and other details are kept in secret.

"Major General Faraj Al-Mahdawi, Chief of Staff of the Navy; Brigadier General Abu Qassem al-Ab'aj, Commander of the southern military regions; Brigadier General Idris Madi; Brigadier General Al-Hadi Al-Fallah, commander of the Western Military Region; Brigadier General Atiyya Hamad, Director of the Military Accounts Department" are representing the LNA side, according to the list obtained from the source.

"General Feitouri Ghoreibel, Commander of the Second Infantry Division; Major General Ahmed Abushahma, Commander of the Commander of the Central Military Region Operations Room of Al-Sarraj; Colonel Mukhtar Nakasa; Major General Mahmoud bin Saeed, field commander in the ranks of Al-Sarraj; Maj. Gen. Abdul-Rahman Muhammad al-Jatlawi, Director of the Legal Department of the Ministry of Interior in the Saraj government" are representing the GNA side, according to the list.

