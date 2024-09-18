Diplomats Discuss Int'l Public Procurement, Business Expansion At Beijing Forum
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Global Procurement and Enterprise Overseas Expansion Forum, held in Beijing, focused on critical issues including international public procurement, global business expansion, and talent development.
The forum brought together key diplomats, ministers, and commercial counselors from 12 countries, to explore collaborative opportunities and address pressing challenges in these areas, China Economic Net reported.
Babagana Wakil, the Nigerian Ambassador to China, stressed the close and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Africa.
“As one of the largest economies in Africa, Nigeria holds immense development potential,” he said. “To harness this potential, it’s essential to leverage the platform provided by the China Association for Promoting UN Procurement to foster collaboration of stakeholders.”
Grasiano Nyaguse, Economic Counselor of the Zimbabwean Embassy in China, said Zimbabwe was no stranger to Chinese companies. “China is our largest trading partner and investor, particularly in mining, manufacturing, transportation, infrastructure, and agriculture. I invite Chinese companies to invest in our country."
Elsie Maseke, Charge d’Affaires of the Namibian Embassy in China, highlighted Namibia’s rich natural resources and its commitment to sustainable development and green energy. “Namibia is an ideal partner for investments in renewable energy, especially solar power.
I warmly invite Chinese companies to explore investment opportunities in Namibia.”
Sabita Nakarmi, Counselor of the Nepalese Embassy in China, said trade between Nepal and China had been progressing well. Events like the CFTIS and the China International Fair for Investment and Trade had facilitated Nepalese businesses to expand their businesses in China and around the globe, he added.
Tricia Bethel, First Secretary of the Grenada Embassy in China, said Grenada was renowned for its scenic beauty and rich culture, and was becoming an important investment destination. “We invite you to explore industries such as tourism, agriculture, and renewable energy in Grenada,” she added.
Hugo Siles, Ambassador of Bolivia to China, highlighted that China had welcomed Bolivian agricultural products, including coffee, quinoa, soybeans, and beef.
She said,“The Bolivian government fully supports Chinese companies and investors. We sincerely invite you to learn about Bolivia and look for business opportunities.”
The conference launched the “Enterprise Overseas Expansion Plan”, which intends to provide one-stop, full-process services for enterprises to go overseas and participate in global cooperation through international resource sharing, overseas brand building and talent training.
