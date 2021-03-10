UrduPoint.com
Diplomats From Egypt, Jordan, France, Germany To Discuss MidEast Peace Process In Paris

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 04:34 PM

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will head to the French capital of Paris later on Wednesday to participate in a joint meeting with the foreign ministers of Jordan, France and Germany as part of the continuing efforts to advance a peace process in the Middle East, the Egyptian foreign ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will head to the French capital of Paris later on Wednesday to participate in a joint meeting with the foreign ministers of Jordan, France and Germany as part of the continuing efforts to advance a peace process in the middle East, the Egyptian foreign ministry said.

"Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will travel today to the French capital of Paris to take part in a scheduled meeting between the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, France and Germany, as part of their ongoing efforts to advance a peace process in the Middle East," the ministry wrote on its Facebook page.

The countries' top diplomats will hold talks on the latest developments related to the Palestinian issue, as well as steps recently taken to boost the peace process in the region and create an atmosphere for constructive negotiations between Israel and Palestine, ministry spokesperson Ahmed Hafez said.

During the visit, Shoukry will conduct a number of bilateral meetings to discuss the most salient regional issues and address bilateral issues between Cairo and the participating nations.

