Diplomats From Egypt, Jordan, France, Germany to Discuss MidEast Peace Process in Paris

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will head to the French capital of Paris later on Wednesday to participate in a joint meeting with the foreign ministers of Jordan, France and Germany as part of the continuing efforts to advance a peace process in the middle East, the Egyptian foreign ministry said.

The countries' top diplomats will hold talks on the latest developments related to the Palestinian issue, as well as steps recently taken to boost the peace process in the region and create an atmosphere for constructive negotiations between Israel and Palestine, ministry spokesperson Ahmed Hafez said.

During the visit, Shoukry will conduct a number of bilateral meetings to discuss the most salient regional issues and address bilateral issues between Cairo and the participating nations.