A group of diplomats, international and local media, professionals, educationists, and researchers recently visited China's Tibet (Xizang) Autonomous Region and witnessed its economic and social development

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) : A group of diplomats, international and local media, professionals, educationists, and researchers recently visited China's Tibet (Xizang) Autonomous Region and witnessed its economic and social development.

The visit came ahead of the 2023 Forum on the Development of Xizang (Tibet) China in Beijing, scheduled for May 23.

The international visitors, during their week-long tour, gathered in the city of Nyingchi in the southwest of Tibet to learn about how one local community is balancing green development with environmental protection.

Known as Tibet's Mother River, the Yarlung Zangbo River runs more than 500 kilometers on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, nurturing a rich culture. Along the water, Zhaxigang Village in Lulang Township draws travelers closer to nature.

The people in the area cut trees every year but follow regulations by planting new ones while no house is built on farmland. It's part of Tibetan culture that people need to respect and reverse nature.

During their stay in Nyingchi, the member of the delegation praised Tibet's efforts to balance development with environmental protection.

The delegation traveled to Lhasa, the capital of Tibet on a high-speed train where it was briefed that Tibet's local government has prioritized enhancing people's livelihoods as the foundation of its economic and social development.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, over 80 percent of its annual fiscal revenue has been allocated for the improvement of people's livelihoods, and a comprehensive system for people's well-being encompassing education, healthcare, and elderly care has been established.

In 2022, Tibet's gross domestic product soared to 213.26 billion Yuan (about 30.3 billion U.S. Dollars), a remarkable increase of over 1,650 times compared to that in 1951.

Notably, Tibet achieved record-breaking agricultural output last year, with grain production surpassing 1.07 million tonnes.

Significant advancements were also made in healthcare. The region boasted a commendable number of medical and health institution beds, reaching 5.49 per 1,000 people, while the number of health technicians per 1,000 people stood at 7.18 last year.

Moreover, the average life expectancy in Tibet rose from 35.5 years prior to the peaceful liberation to 72.19 years.

Education has been a key focus in Tibet, as the region successfully implemented a 15-year publicly funded education system covering kindergartens through high schools. Tibet has built 3,339 schools, with a total of 922,000 students.

In Nyingchi, the delegation visited the Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon, Daduka Scenic Spot, Xiga Village, Qianga Town and Milin City to know about how farmers have accelerated the integrated development of land transfer, courtyard economy, cultural tourism, and ethnic handicraft business.

As a result, the villagers have more opportunities to increase their incomes, and their community is seeing sound, rapid economic and social development.

In Lhasa, the delegation visited Beijing Experimental school, Xizang Chengfa Lianhuazhibao Cultural Development Co Ltd, Tibetan Opera and Play Langsa Wenbang, Liberary of Xizang University, Tibetan Hospital and Cultural Tourism Creative Park.

They also witnessed epic dram Princess Wencheng.

The delegation visited historic Potala Palace, Xizang Museum, Jokhang Temple, Barkhor Street and scenic Yamdrok Lake etc.

In Beijing, the members of delegation and people from many countries fully affirmed the effectiveness of Tibet's high-quality development and human rights protection at the forum.

More than 150 Chinese and foreign guests from 36 countries and regions had extensive exchanges, in-depth discussions and shared new experiences in promoting human rights through development, and fully affirmed Tibet's new progress in economic development, cultural inheritance, ecological protection and human rights protection.

Nepal's ambassador to China, Bishnu Pukar Shrestha, said that Nepal and the Tibet Autonomous Region are adjacent to each other, and the three trading ports of Zhangmu, Gyirong and Pulan have been put into operation, further strengthening the ties between the people of Nepal and Tibet. Tibet's successful practice in poverty eradication provides a good example for Nepal.

At the same time, China's achievements in areas such as personnel training, application of modern agricultural technology and rural development plans have also had a profound impact on Nepal. Nepal looks forward to strengthening bilateral cooperation with China in more areas.

Maria Gustava, Mozambique's ambassador to China, said poverty is a chronic disease of human society, and eradicating poverty is not only a task for one country or region, but a global challenge that requires joint efforts.

China's practice of poverty eradication and rural development in Tibet has provided inspiration and valuable guidance for developing countries such as Mozambique in eradicating poverty and promoting sustainable development.

Myanmar Ambassador to China Tin Maung Swe said that through his field trip to Tibet, he witnessed the achievements in infrastructure construction, education and economic and social development.

As Tibet is known as the "roof of the world," high-quality infrastructure projects and sustainable development are being carried out in the highlands, Myanmar fully endorses the efforts to maintain the ecological environment in Tibet.

As per an expert, on May 23, 1951, the 17-Article Agreement was signed by the central government of China and the local government of Tibet on the peaceful liberation of Tibet.

Since then, the people of Tibet have broken free from the fetters of invading imperialism for good, and embarked on a bright road of unity, progress and development along with all the other ethnic groups in China.

In March 1959, democratic reform was launched in Tibet and feudal serfdom was finally abolished. In September 1965, the First Session of the First People's Congress of Tibet was convened, proclaiming the founding of the Tibet Autonomous Region.

With regional ethnic autonomy established and through the socialist transformation of agriculture and animal husbandry, Tibet embarked on the road of socialism.