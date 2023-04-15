TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Participants of the meeting in the Saudi city of Jeddah of the foreign ministers from six Gulf Cooperation countries, as well as Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, have called for the return of Syria to the "Arab bosom," the Al Arabiya tv channel reports.

Saudi media reported on Friday that participants of the consultative meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council had arrived in Jeddah to discuss the possible return of Syria to the League of Arab States (LAS).

The final statement of the consultative meeting calls for the unity of Syria and its return to the "Arab bosom," Al Arabiya TV said, adding that the statement also calls for the preservation of Syrian sovereignty by ending the presence of certain groups.