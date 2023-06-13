UrduPoint.com

Diplomats Of CIS, Asia, Africa, Latin America Attend Reception In Vienna On Russia Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Diplomats of CIS, Asia, Africa, Latin America Attend Reception in Vienna on Russia Day

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The reception at the Russian Embassy in Vienna on the occasion of Russia Day, celebrated on June 12, was attended by more than 50 heads of diplomatic missions from the CIS, Asia, Africa and Latin America, as well as employees of Vienna's international organizations, the Russian diplomatic mission said in a statement.

"More than 50 heads of diplomatic missions of the CIS countries, states of Asia, Africa and Latin America, employees of many Vienna international organizations and structures of our compatriots, the business community, culture and public life of Austria" were present, the mission said.

Ambassador Dmitry Lyubinsky said the holiday is sacred for Russia's multinational people.

"In an era of severe trials, our country is confidently pursuing a sovereign, multi-vector foreign policy oriented to the future. And we greatly appreciate the support, understanding and solidarity that we meet with our partners and friends in all regions of the world without exception," Lyubinsky said at the reception.

