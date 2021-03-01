Diplomats Should Have No Privileges During COVID-19 Vaccination - UK Envoy to UN

Diplomats should not receive special treatment when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccination, the UK permanent representative to the United Nations, Barbara Woodward, told Ria Novosti

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Diplomats should not receive special treatment when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccination, the UK permanent representative to the United Nations, Barbara Woodward, told Ria Novosti.

"Of course we'd like to move back to more in-person meetings if we could but I think it is very important that diplomats don't claim any special treatment when it comes to vaccines," Woodward said when asked if she believes that participants of sessions of United Nations Security Council should be vaccinated as soon as possible.

Woodward added that diplomats are able to work remotely and minimize risks unlike, for example, hospital workers, teachers and bus drivers who should be prioritized during the vaccination campaigns.