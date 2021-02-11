UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Diplomats Should Monitor Events In Country Of Staying, Not Participate In Rallies- Chizhov

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 11:10 AM

Diplomats Should Monitor Events in Country of Staying, Not Participate in Rallies- Chizhov

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) A diplomat's role is to monitor and analyze the situation in the country of staying, without participating in some political action, Russia's Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said, commenting on the expulsion of three European diplomats from Russia and the bloc's reaction.

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared three Swedish, Polish and German diplomats personae non gratae over their participation in unauthorized rallies in Moscow and St. Petersburg. The EU condemned the decision, and the three countries announced on Monday the expulsion of Russian diplomats in a response move.

"Under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the function of any diplomat and any diplomatic agent ” in this case, there is nothing wrong with this term ” is to monitor and analyze the events in the country of staying, including the domestic political situation.

But analyzing and monitoring the situation is something different from participating in some political action," Chizhov told reporters.

The European diplomats were declared personae non gratae exclusively due to participating in the rallies, Chizhov said, stressing that "both the diplomats and their bosses" were well aware of the fact that the rallies were unauthorized.

When asked how would Belgian authorities and media outlets react to Russian diplomats' possible "monitoring" of the recent violent rallies in Brussels, the diplomat stressed he could "hardly imagine such a situation."

"I would certainly not send any of my staffers to an event similar to the one that enfolded near the Brussels-North station. Moreover, I would not even let them participate in it on their own initiative. This is not our function," Chizhov specified.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German European Union Vienna Brussels Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Media Event From

Recent Stories

Realme has opened doors to its first brand store i ..

28 seconds ago

OPPO Set to Launch the Innovative OPPO Reno5 Pro w ..

3 minutes ago

Gas crisis breaks back of the industrial sector: M ..

7 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Congratulates UAE as "Hope Probe" Ent ..

11 minutes ago

OIC Commemorates the International Day of Women an ..

12 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 11 February 2021

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.